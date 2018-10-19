Mangoase SHS bus accident-One student still on admission-Teacher to be buried Nov 10

All the students of the Mangoase Senior High School (SHS) who were involved in an accident last Saturday have been discharged from hospital, except one who needs more medical attention at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.
After their discharge, the school authorities asked the students to go home and resume academic work next week upon reaching an agreement with their parents, who were present when they were discharged.
Meanwhile, the school authorities have visited the family of the teacher who lost his life in the accident, Mr Kwame Kyei, to commiserate with the family members in Koforidua.
The family announced that November,10, 2018 had been set for the burial and funeral rites of the teacher in Koforidua.
The Chairman of the School’s Board of Governors, Mr Ransford Tetteh, who visited the school at Mangoase, briefed the Daily Graphic in Accra.
Officials from the Regional and District directorates of Education in Koforidua and Akropong respectively, have also visited the school and met with the staff and students to console and encourage them to put the past behind them and move on with the usual teaching and learning.
Officials of both directorates expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured students speedy recovery.
Students’ reaction
According to reports, on Monday and Tuesday, the students at a gathering, openly wept for the loss of their teacher whom they described as hardworking and caring, aside from his father figure role, not only in the classroom, but also with co-curricular activities, including what they were going to do at Krobo Odumase last Saturday when the incident occurred.
Colleagues
The Headmaster of the Mangoase SHS, Mr Seth Tawiah Agbesi, who briefed the school’s Board Chairman, said it was not only the students who felt the pain of the unfortunate incident, but also the teaching staff who had lost a colleague and friend.
“They equally could not hold back their tears anytime the students wept,” he reported.
Mr Agbesi expressed the hope that gradually every member of the school community would come to terms with the situation, adding that the experience was not an easy one.
He said the school bus, which was conveying the members of the school’s cadet corps to an event in Krobo Odumase, somersaulted twice.
“When danger was looming, I was told the teacher stood up to advise the students not to panic and that all would be well but he was thrown out of the bus when it somersaulted,” he said.
Background
Mr Kyei, 40, a Science teacher of the Mangoase SHS, died when the school bus on which he was travelling together with about 50 students of the school, was involved in an accident at Asitey Mountain, near Odumase-Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality last Saturday.
They were said to be on an educational trip when the school bus, with registration number GV-1953-14, was involved in the accident around 8:40 a.m.
He died on arrival at the Atua Government Hospital where he had been rushed, together with some of the injured students.
Some of the students and the driver who also sustained varying degrees of injury, were taken to the Agomanya St Martin De Porres Hospital, while others were taken to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong and the Koforidua Regional Hospital.