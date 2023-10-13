Mandilas introduces environmentally friendly ACs

Beatrice Laryea Oct - 13 - 2023 , 08:08

A sales and distribution company, Mandilas Ghana Limited, has introduced the Vestel Inverter Air-Conditioning Units onto the Ghanaian market to provide comfortable, healthy and productive lives.

The Vestel Inverter Air-Conditioners (ACs), which come in two major models — Dalia and Flora — are produced by Turkish company, Vestel Group, which operates in consumer electronics and exporting to about 160 countries.

The air-conditioners, which come in all sizes for residential and industrial use, have environmentally friendly features.

The major ones include auto clean function, eco function, sleep mode, leakage detention, low standby power and soft start function.

In a speech read on her behalf to launch the air-conditioners in Accra, the Board Chairperson of the Mandilas Group, Rosaline Ampah, said between 2020 and 2026, the Ghana air conditioner market size was projected to grow significantly.

She said the Mandilas Group is strongly premised on offering products and services that are unequalled in countries of operation, especially Ghana, with efficient after sales support.

“The Ghana air conditioner market is expected to witness growth potential in the coming years as a result of the growth of the construction industry in the country, according to 6Wresearch,” she said.

“Our mission statement goes beyond just being a business conglomerate, we exist to improve the quality of lives of all our stakeholders,” Mrs Ampah added.

For her part, the General Manager of the company, Ruth Anson, said in addition to the Vestel products, her outfit was also engaged in the sales and distribution of other brands of air-conditioners for industrial and commercial purposes.

“In a nut shell, we are able to provide all air conditioning needs be it residential, industrial or commercial across Ghana,” she said.

In attendance were directors of the company and representatives from the Ghana Standards Authority, Energy Commission and real estate agents.