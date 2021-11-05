Man arrested for having sex with daughter in Tamale

A fifty-one-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Tamale for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 14-year-old daughter.
Mohammed Hamza, who divorced his wife several years ago, is said to have taken advantage of the wife’s absence to have multiple sex with the daughter against her will.
The victim, who has been living with the grandmother after her parents’ separation, is said to have visited the father during vacation and he took advantage of that and had multiple sex with her.
Complaint
The Northern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Emmanuel Cudjoe Holortu, confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic and said the victim lodged a formal complaint with the unit that the suspect had been having sex with her.
He explained that the victim who was living with the grandmother decided to visit the father while she was on holidays some time ago, but the suspect prevented her from going back to the grandmother and started harassing her.
He said Hamza’s affair with his daughter began last year with the most recent incident occurring on October 23, 2021.
“The last time he had sex with her was on October 23, 2021, when she went to take her ‘chop money’ from the father and he forcibly had intimacy with her, she then confided in a friend who advised her to report to the police,” DSP Holortu added.
Caution statement
In his caution statement, the suspect is said to have admitted that he forcibly had an affair with his biological daughter but said it happened only once.
DSP Holortu said the suspect would be put before court today.