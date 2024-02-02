Major Mahama murder: Wife of convicted Assemblyman appeals for leniency

GraphicOnline Feb - 02 - 2024 , 11:24

The wife of William Baah, a former Assemblyman convicted of the 2017 murder of Major Maxwell Mahama, has made a public plea for a reduced sentence, citing the hardship it has caused their family.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Yaa Ampofowaa stated that her husband's incarceration has had a devastating impact. She said ss the family's primary breadwinner, his absence has forced their three children to drop out of school due to financial constraints.

Ms. Ampofowaa, now a single mother struggling to make ends meet through small-scale businesses, expressed her distress at not being able to afford their education. She acknowledged the support from her husband's family but emphasized the ongoing challenges, particularly her children's repeated questions about their father's whereabouts.

Driven by her plight, Ms. Ampofowaa expressed her hope that a potential reduction in sentence for Mr. Baah could offer some relief to their family.

Mr. Baah is currently one of 12 individuals serving life sentences for the murder of Major Mahama.