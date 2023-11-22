Maiden Corporate People’s Choice Awards held in Accra

Graphic online Nov - 22 - 2023 , 11:03

Two individuals and 21 corporate entities have been recognised for exceptional customer satisfaction at the maiden edition of Corporate People’s Choice Awards held recently in Accra.

This year’s event themed, “Commending Remarkable Business Excellence: A Voyage of Enduring Client Satisfaction and Exceptional Operations. Navigating with Consistency and Sophistication to Embrace Evolving Trends and Customer Needs”, highlighted the relevance of excellence in customer service.

Delivering the keynote address, Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, mentioned that honouring the contributions of these brands provides them the platform to demonstrate unrelenting commitment to satisfying customer demands, sustaining brand reputation, and fulfilling their corporate social responsibility.

According to him, commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction and societal services through innovation and creativity are critical for ensuring immense profitability and client retention.

“Businesses in today's world need to go beyond simple customer satisfaction and instead give their clients a true sense of welcome and appreciation. Sustaining profitability and client retention are ensured by going the extra mile, exceeding industry standards and continuously looking for innovative and creative methods to do better”.

Hon. John Abdulai JInapor, MP for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency presenting the award of Corporate People's Choice Innovative Company of the Year to Moove Ghana

Hon. John Jinapor said that the adoption of technology by these brands in the delivery of their services has ensured productivity and enhanced overall efficiency, while offering them the capacity to change the perception of the African continent.

“Together, one business at a time, we have the power to change the narrative of Africa. The businesses we honour tonight have achieved success through innovation and creativity, making it imperative for them to embrace technology to enhance both local and global competitiveness”.

He urged every business entity to strive to unlock the full potential of their businesses through innovation and technology within the corporate sphere.

According to the awarding Board Secretary, Mr Evans Hockey, the awards scheme followed an inclusive and engaging process that empowered industry professionals and the public to participate in the recognition and selection of outstanding business choices.

According to him, the Awardees were meticulously rated by industry professionals through an extensive market survey, conducted among professional workers, with the research poll serving as a comprehensive representation of Middle-and-High-income earners.

He mentioned that the winners were assessed in areas of providing quality products, exceptional services, embracing innovation and technology, and fulfilling their corporate social responsibility while upholding brand consistency and goodwill.

“The Research Board employs a comprehensive approach to identify finalists for this prestigious accolade. The competition's criteria and categories encompass various facets, including quality products, exceptional services, corporate social responsibility, innovation and technology, and the establishment of sustainable product/service brand trustworthiness”, he stated.

Seiny3 Tsotsoo Ohets3-Tenbibiamli presenting the award of Corporate People's Choice: FMCG Company of the Year to Procus Ghana Ltd.

About Corporate People’s Choice Awards

Corporate People’s Choice Awards is an annual awards scheme organised by Maven Communications to honour excellence in customer service.

Director of Events at Maven Communications, Seth Danso Asante, said the event was established to appreciate the creativity and consistency of corporate entities, and aims to amplify the importance of customer satisfaction in shaping product and service development in the corporate landscape.

Mr Asante explained that looking towards the future, it is imperative for corporate brands to develop a culture of product and service innovation, since it is instrumental in ensuring sustainable growth and generating employment which contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic transformation.

Full list of winners

1. B5 plus limited - Manufacturing Company of the Year (steel)

2. B5 plus limited - Industry Leadership award (manufacturing)

3. Nationwide Medical Insurance - Medical Insurance Company of the Year

4. FNN bank Ghana - Banking & finance institution of the Year

5. Fedems limited - Engineering Services Provider of the Year

6. Furnart Ghana limited - Furniture Company of the year

7. Jospong Group of companies - Outstanding group of Companies of the Year

8. Jephthah Datsomo (Managing director, Moove Ghana) - Corporate Icon of the Year

9. Moove Ghana - Innovative Company of the Year

10. Netis ghana limited - telecommunications service company of the year

11. Procus ghana limited - fmcg company of the year

12. Procus ghana limited (kivo products) - rising star brand of the year

13. Greater accra regional hospital - healthcare provider of the year

14. Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh- Healthcare Leadership Personality of the Year

15. CMG Travel & Tour- Travel & Tour Agency of the Year

16. Sonotech Medical & Diagnostic Centre- Diagnostic Service Provider of the Year (Clinical & Medical)

17. Sunda Ghana Limited- Manufacturing Company of the Year (Homecare Products)

18. Alsale Services Limited- Financial/Business Support Services Company of the Year

19. Sheringham P and I Services – Excellence in Maritime Services (Protection and Indemnity Club Correspondent Services)

20. Bamimo Enterprise- Indigenous Manufacturing Company of the Year (Soap)

21. Sewerage Systems Ghana Ltd-Liquid Waste Treatment Company of the Year

22. The B Group Limited- Emerging Developer of the Year

23. Bayfield Oil Services Limited-Ol and Gas Service Company of the Yeat(Upstream)