Featured

Mahama recalls how he lost family members to diabetes and cancer and calls for intensified campaign on early medical check-ups

Mohammed Ali Apr - 29 - 2025 , 13:17 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a nationwide campaign to promote public awareness, household screening and early detection in response to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Ghana.

He described the issue as both personal and urgent.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund in Accra on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, President Mahama said several members of his own family, as well as close friends and political allies, had died from complications related to diabetes, cancer and kidney failure.

“My father died from diabetes. My mother died in 2016 from the same condition, and my stepmother died of breast cancer,” he said.

“These are not just statistics. They are our loved ones, and we need to touch their lives through proper care and support.”

Mr. Mahama shared the story of a long-time political supporter from Bole Bamboi who died after years of struggling to access dialysis treatment.

The man had to travel regularly to Kumasi, the nearest centre offering dialysis at the time, and later moved his entire family there to continue treatment. Mr. Mahama said the cost of care left the family in financial distress.

“He sold all his assets to look after himself. When he passed, we had to step in to help his children finish school,” he said.

He argued that such tragedies could be reduced through preventive care and early intervention. He called for the integration of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund with local-level health services to make screening and monitoring more accessible.

“We must link this programme with our primary health care volunteers and designated community pharmacies so that wherever our citizens are, they can access basic checks,” Mr. Mahama said.

“Occasional home visits by trained health volunteers to take blood pressure and sugar levels can go a long way.”

He also proposed a public education campaign to help Ghanaians understand the risk factors for non-communicable diseases.

“Many of these diseases are preventable and acquired through lifestyle,” he said. “People need to understand the risks and take action early.”

Mr. Mahama described the fund as more than just a government initiative, saying it would serve as a public intervention that could affect households across the country.