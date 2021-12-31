Madina: Pinamaa Foundation brings Christmas cheer to Kayayei

A non-profit organization, Pinamaa Foundation has donated several packs of food items to headporters (Kayayei) the La Nkwatanang Community.
The donation exercise which took place at the La-Nkwatanang cluster of schools also saw the Ghana Health Service, vaccinate more than sixty (60) people against COVID-19.
Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Mrs Phillipina Adelaide Akyea, the Executive Director and Founder of Pinamaa foundation said: "Pinamaa is known for supporting good causes and promoting positive change in areas of teenage pregnancy, women empowerment, child education and teenage health.
"That is why we are here today to spread the Christmas cheer with all of you gathered here. We have shared more than 1000 packs of food with today and we hope we will do more in the coming years".
She also mentioned that COVID-19 is still on rampage, advising everyone to take the COVID-19 jab and adhere to all the preventive protocols.
"I thank the Ghana Health Service, for being here today to give COVID-19 vaccines," she added.
"The virus is still around and we need to protect ourselves, take the vaccine if you haven't done that yet, those that have taken the first dose should all do well to take their second doses accordingly. Let's also wash our hands often, use sanitizers and wear a face mask at all times. Let's beat the virus together," Mrs Phillipa Adelaide Akyea said.
Also in attendance at the event were representatives from the Ghana Health Service, the La-Nkwatanang Assembly man, the leaders of the Kayayei who ply their trade around Madina and it's environs, and scores of people from the Madina Community.
Pinamaa Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting good causes and promoting positive change in the areas of teenage pregnancy, women empowerment, child education and teenage health.