Long-term relief for victims will be considered in 2024 budget – Ofori-Atta

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 27 - 2023 , 19:28

Long term measures are underway by the government to help bring relief to the victims of the flood caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta says the long-term relief measures will be taken into consideration during the formulation of the 2024 budget.

He said this after he toured some of the affected communities on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “We have mobilised a few things that we would like to share but I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and also in the budget."

The Minister also handed over GH¢2 million to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support the flood victims.

The donation was received by the District Chief Executive for the area, Divine Osborne Fenu.