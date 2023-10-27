Ga-Dangme bids Naa Omaedru who reigned for 59 years farewell

Oct - 27 - 2023

Hundreds of mourners and people from all walks of life within and outside Ghana will converge on the Ga Mantse Palace grounds for an interdenominational burial service for the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Though a burial service,the event is expected to be colourful,creating room for a cultural extravaganza where diverse

cultures from the 16 regions will be displayed amid traditional drumming and dancing.

As part of the rich package,the various chiefs and queenmothers will be in their full regalia.

Eminent chiefs from kingdoms in the country namely; Ashanti, Dagbon and others,are expected to add to the occasion and give it the feel of a traditional burial service.

Essentially, the day will enhance a cultural exchange between the Ga State and other chiefs from the regions.

The service will also have an international appeal as visitors from Togo, Benin, and the United Kingdom,among others, are billed to witness the event.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II,and his retinue, members of the Ga Traditional Council,other chiefs and queenmothers from the six paramountcies of the Ga Traditional Area namely: Sempe, Akumadjan, Gbese, Abola,Otublohum and Asere will host the guests at the burial service grounds located at the forecourt of the Ga Mantse Palace.

