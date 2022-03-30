LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo delivers 2022 message on State of Nation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver a message on the State of the Nation Address to Parliament today, March 30, 2022.
The message on the State of the Nation is an annual address to Parliament given by the President covering the economic, social and financial state of the country.
The address is in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 constitution that says the President should give the State of the Nation Address at the beginning and close of every Parliamentary Session.
Watch a Livestream of the proceedings which starts at 10am below;