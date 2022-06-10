LGBTQI+ billboard removed

The giant billboard promoting the activities of the LGBTQI+ at the Accra end of the Tema Motorway has been pulled down.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, confirmed the removal of the billboard in a tweet Thursday following a call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the MPs sponsoring the anti-LGBTQI+ bill for the billboard to be pull down within 24 hours.
It is unclear who actually removed the billboard but in a tweet, Mr George said: “Information reaching me is that the obnoxious LGBTQI+ billboard has been removed this evening after our press engagement today. We salute the authorities for their swift response. We are a country of laws and would fight till the end to protect our cultural sovereignty.”
“We can get results from the authorities (NDC or NPP) if we unite and collectively demand the changes we desire. True power belongs to the people. The billboard has fall 'frat'. Power to our cultural sovereignty,” he added.
