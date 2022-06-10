NSS releases posting of 10,975 nurses and midwives

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of 10,975 nurses and midwives to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.
A statement signed by the Executive Director, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi on Thursday, June 9, 2022, said “The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of ten thousand, nine hundred and seventy-five (10,975) nurses and midwives to undertake their mandatory service at the various health facilities across the country for the 2022/2023 service year".
The statement directs all prospective personnel to log onto the Scheme's website, www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to their various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters.
It also added that "prospective personnel are to begin their registration on June 9, 2022, and complete it at their respective regional offices by June 30, 2022".
Also, some 346 nurses and midwives who are yet to be posted due to their inability to complete the process on time previously, have been requested to complete their registration for deployment. Persons who fall in that category have been asked to present one of the accepted national IDs (Ghana card, passport, SSNIT, New voter's ID) for the registration process.
The statement urged all posted nurses and midwives to accept their placement and consider it as part of their contribution to national development.
