LGBTQ+ does not have space in Ghana’s culture — Islamic group

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jun - 12 - 2023 , 09:25

An organisation with the objective to protect the morality of Islam, Ghanaian cultural values and the wellbeing of future generations, has called on the entire citizenry to push for the immediate passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, into law.

If passed, it said, the bill would provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values thereby forbidding and criminalising lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQ) and related activities and provide protection and support for victims of LGBTQ.

The organisation, Agbadzena Muslim Youth Movement, said homosexuality and its related ideologies did not have any space in the nation’s culture or ethnic groups across the 16 regions and as such would be unfair to impose a foreign ideology onto a group of people who despised it.

“It is inconsistent with the democratic principles of sovereign states of which Ghana is one of them.

It is against natural rule of justice and this release will send a very strong signal to the leadership of our beloved country to support the decision of passing this pending Bill on the anti LGBTQI+ 2021 into law,” it said at a press conference held in Accra last Saturday.

As part of the event, organised in collaboration with the Concerned Citizens of Ghana, there was an open forum which brought together Islamic and Christian leaders to sensitise the community, particularly children, to the ills in engaging in such acts.

Commitment, ungodly

The spokesperson of the movement, Abubakar Alhassan, said the group would do everything legally possible to ensure the passage of the Bill.

The District Youth Leader of the Church of Pentecost (COP) in Kotobabi, Joseph K. Frimpong, urged people to desist from engaging in such acts because God had professed curses and destruction on any nation that would do so and quoted Genesis chapter 19, the story of Sodom and Gomorrah to buttress his point.

“When you look at this, you will realise that it is something that God does not accept and Leviticus attests to it that people who engage in it, are not forgiven.

So our generation will not disappoint God,” he added.

For his part, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, said the National Chief Imam fully supported the passage of the Bill into law because based on the doctrines of Islam, any activity related to the LGBTQ was completely abominable.

He commended the movement and personalities such as the Speaker of the Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for publicly supporting the Bill, adding that even though there were some very rich and powerful entities pushing the ideology through concepts such as education and human rights, they continued to stand their grounds.

The Greater Accra Mushie Chief, Is-Hak Sulleman Naaba Sigirie I, said if all activities of LGBTQI+ were not clamped down with stiffer sanctions to deter people from practising it, the group would organise all faith-based institutions to demonstrate against people or institutions giving support or working with LGBTQI+ community.

“We are calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to use their media to advocate against the activities of LGBTQI+. And to all those pushing or practising these acts, if your father and mother hadn't given birth to you, will you be alive today?” He questioned.