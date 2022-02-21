Law, order necessary for devt - Lebanese Ambassador

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Maher Kheir, has said that the enforcement of the rule of law is a major instrument to develop and maintain stability in today’s world.
The diplomat observed that political and economic turmoil had broken down order in many parts of the world, and has plunged countries into a cycle of retrogression.
At a ceremony where the Lebanese community in Ghana announced scholarship packages to 13 distinguished students of the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Mr Kheir consequently called for the enforcement of the rule of law to advance the development goals of nations.
The ceremony was attended by the Provost of the College of Humanities, Director of Public Affairs, Dean of the Law Faculty and representatives from the Lebanese community.
Co-operation
Mr Maher Kheir stressed that Lebanese and Ghanaians had been partners for long, and that the co-operation was necessary for mutual development.
That, he said, continued to inspire Lebanon’s investment into legal and all forms of education at all levels.
“It is our desire to contribute to the future we want to see. It is inspired by the Lebanese spirit, which promotes mutual development,” he stated.
He emphasised that Ghana’s reputation as one of the most democratic countries in Africa had been largely due to a strong judicial system built on the rule of law.
“Development, however, can only be achieved in a stable society where there is respect for rule of law. Show me a country with working laws, and I’ll show you a nation with hope and a promising future. In today’s chaotic world, law and order are a necessity,” he said.
He, therefore, challenged the beneficiaries to uphold the tenets of the legal profession as they journey through their education.
Blueprint
The Provost of the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori, noted that the work of the Lebanese government in Ghana through the embassy continued to leave a blueprint on the educational development of the country.
He called for more of such investments to deepen the historical relations between the two countries.
The Dean of the Law Faculty, Professor Raymond Atuguba, expressed gratitude to the benefactors for their commitment irrespective of the difficult global economic challenges.
He, however, called for the expansion of the scholarship, both in size and reach, to cover many more less privileged students.
A beneficiary, Ohenewaa Asantewaa, said the scholarship would ease the financial burden on their families and boost academic performance exponentially.
A member of the Lebanese community, Mr Ashkar Naaman, pledged their continuous support for the scheme.
He emphasised that they would explore the possibility of expanding the scheme to assist more Ghanaian students.
Since its inception, students from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana have benefited from the Lebanese scholarship scheme at different times.