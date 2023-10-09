Lakeside Estates wins 3rd CIMG Award

Mary Mensah Oct - 09 - 2023 , 05:47

Lakeside Estates has been adjudged the Marketing-Oriented Real Estate Company of the Year 2022 by the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG), Ghana at the 34th Annual National Marketing Performance Awards ceremony held over the weekend, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Winning the Marketing-Oriented Real Estate Company of the Year 2022 brings to three the number of CIMG awards that Lakeside Company has won over the years, as they won the same award in 2019 and 2021.

Citation

A citation by the Governing Council of CIMG, Ghana that accompanied the award stated that: “In your quest to be an establishment that meets the aspirations of Ghanaian home dwellers, you have become one of the best customer-focused real estate companies that strive to provide home dwellers with a unique variety of quality homes that are not only affordable, but also eco-friendly and standard.

“Your enviable acumen in the real estate space has been seen as you add some new, well-thought-out projects to the chain of projects to your name.

Notably, Ghanaians, both home and abroad, continue to laud your visions that saw you develop the Lakeside Hills Sports Complex and Lakeside Hills Project, as well as indulging in the siting of several monumental projects across the city”, the citation said.

New living experience

It said “Your desire to create a new living experience aimed at harnessing lifestyle living saw you venture into projects that are bringing home seekers a whole new wow experience, notably, living a luxury lifestyle with peace of mind”.

“Our team of assessors are full of admiration for your superbly crafted segmentation targeting and positioning policies that remain matchless.

You picked this gong a year ago, and for the second consecutive time, your assessors have picked you again, bearing in mind all your exploits thus conferring on you, Lakeside Estate, The CIMG Marketing-Oriented Real

Estate Company Of The Year, 2022.

“This award is in recognition of your company’s excellence in strategic marketing, from marketing insights through the effective formulation of marketing mix programmes to create value for the market and thereby deliver excellent results.

“The CIMG seizes this opportunity to congratulate you on your ability to ensure business continuity in the face of the challenges brought about by global economic issues in the year under review,” the statement said.

According to the Managing Director of Lakeside Estates, Dr Prince Ayiku, winning the Marketing-Oriented Real Estate Company for the Year 2022 for the 3rd time showed that Lakeside Estate was a trustworthy brand in the real estate industry in Ghana.

“We dedicate this award to our esteemed customers and all our staff.

We invite you to our newest development Lakeside Hills, a gated community with a serene living experience.

Lakeside Estate is the only real estate company to have won this award three times,” he said.

Touching on the new housing project, Dr Ayiku said Lakeside Hills, is a lifestyle community developed for comfortable living experience for families and individuals who wish to spend time in a confined community.

The project is made up of 5,000 homes comprising various clusters of estates.

The first phase covers 200 homes, specifically the four bedroom orca house which is near completion.

To be completed in the next five years, the project is a one stop community that will harness social and community experience through shopping, playing, work and leisure.