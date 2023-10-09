Enterprise Group provides lifeline to young cancer patients at Korle Bu

Daily Graphic Oct - 09 - 2023 , 05:45

Staff of the Enterprise Group of Companies have donated assorted items to young cancer patients and their families at the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Sunshine House of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The donation, sponsored by the employees of the group and its subsidiaries, included foodstuff, toys, a soccer table, bicycles and trampoline, educational materials, toiletries and other support items that would directly benefit the brave young patients undergoing treatment at the unit.

The staff also spent time engaging the children in activities such as bead making and painting.

The Head of Group Communications and Synergies, Enterprise Group, Phyllis Woode-Nartey, expressed the company's dedication to making a difference in the lives of the children.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, Enterprise Group believes in giving back to the community and supporting those in need, not only at the corporate level, but also as individuals,” she said.

“Childhood cancer is a cause close to our hearts, so while the company is supporting in the construction of a 40-bed ward to care for children with cancer through a charity, Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, the staff also felt compelled to support these brave children from their own pockets, so to speak,” she added.

Staff initiative

Ms Woode-Nartey explained that it started purely as a staff initiative on voluntary basis to raise GH¢30,000 to buy toys and food for the children living at the hostel while undergoing their cancer treatment.

She said after a 10-day internal donation drive, the amount raised from staff was GH¢78,300, well in excess of the target.

“We are delighted to contribute to the well-being of these young warriors and their families during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

We also want to acknowledge the efforts of medical professionals and organisations such as Lifeline for Childhood Cancer, Ghana, who work tirelessly to provide not only medical treatment but also emotional support and a comforting environment for children and their families during this challenging time,” Ms Ms Woode-Nartey said.

Appreciation

The Hostel Warden of the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Sunshine House, Vida Ampiah, was overwhelmed with gratitude to the staff for their thoughtful donation.

She said the donation had come at a time when the hostel was really struggling to feed the children and that quite a number of the patients had suspended their treatment and left the hostel a few days earlier due to inadequate food.

“We are deeply touched by Enterprise Group’s commitment to the children we serve.

Your food donation alone will feed our patients here for at least four months and will go a long way to enhance the care and support we provide to our young patients and their families,” she said.

Pediatric cancer awareness

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, observed every September, is a time dedicated to raising awareness about pediatric cancer, highlighting the struggles faced by the affected children and their families and mobilising support for research and treatment.