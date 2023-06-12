Labadi Beach Hotel makes history with Ghanaian as first Managing Director

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 12 - 2023 , 10:05

Ghana’s premier five-star hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel has appointed Mr. David Eduaful as Managing Director of the hotel.

David Eduaful is an accomplished hospitality professional with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He is the first ever Ghanaian Managing Director of a five-star hotel in the country having previously served in various capacities in the hotel.

With his extensive knowledge and expertise, David has successfully played both a strategic and operational role in the hotel. His diverse local and international experience has provided him with a comprehensive understanding of different aspects of the sector.

David's educational background includes an Executive Masters in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School and a Degree in Marketing from the Central University in Ghana.

Commenting on the landmark appointment, Professor Douglas Boateng, Acting Chairman of the Board said “David’s commitment to service delivery quality, client relationship management and unquestionable passion for the hospitality industry continues to receive admiration from the supervisory Board of the hotel and his peers”.

Since its inception in 1991 the Hotel has led Ghana’s hospitality industry, providing exceptional services to its cherished guests, and thus contributing immensely to the Tourism sector and by extension the economy of Ghana.

Set amidst tropical landscaped gardens, adjacent to one of Ghana’s most popular beaches in the Country’s central business district, the hotel caters for the business and leisure traveler.

Mr. Addae Antw-Boasiako member, Prof. Douglas Boateng (Ag. Board Chairman) Mrs. Rosemary Yeboah member, Mr. David Eduaful (in blue suit) Managing Director-Labadi Beach Hotel, Mrs. Juliana Addo-Yobo member, Mr. Rahim Ahmed member.

Labadi Beach Hotel which started with 104 rooms in 1991 can now boast of 164 rooms including 2 Presidential Suites, 4 Executive Suites, 4 Superior Suites, 5 Bars, 2 restaurants, a 900- seater multi-purpose conference and banqueting facilities, a Spa with plunge pool, well equipped Gym, Lagoon for fishing, 2 plush Leisure and lap pools on a sprawling tropical landscaped garden overlooking the natural Maale Lagoon.

Clientele of the hotel have included the British Monarchy, Heads of state, Prime Ministers, and very important personalities who continue to make it their preferred resort for business and leisure activities.

Speaking to the press, Mr. David Eduaful said, ‘’the success story of this indigenous brand can be attributed to its innovative approach, an adaptation of the highest standards of operation and service delivery through its dedicated and most passionate staff who go the extra mile to exceed the expectations of customers’’.

Labadi Beach Hotel has consolidated its lead in the Hospitality industry by winning many awards including recently the coveted CIMG Hospitality Facility of the Year 2018, 2019 and 2021 respectively, Best Maintained Facility 2019, Best Events Hotel Venue 2019 & 2020 respectively, Best 5-star Hotel of the Year award 2020 & 2021 respectively, Most Secure Hotel of the Year 2021, Most Digitalized Hotel of the Year 2021 organized by the Ghana Hotels Association and Hospitality Company of the Year 2022 awarded by Ghana Business Awards.

In March 2023 the hotel paid a GHc10 million dividend to SSNIT, its sole shareholder.

“With the unwavering support of the Board of Directors coupled with his strong leadership skills, and support from his management team, we are confident that David Eduaful will continue to make the hotel the most admired both locally and regionally”. Professor Boateng further stated on behalf of the entire board.