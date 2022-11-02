Kwame Asiedu-Basoah new Chancellor for Kumasi Province

The Kumasi Diocese of the Anglican Church last Sunday was inducted into office Lay Canon Kwame Asiedu-Basoah as Chancellor of the Kumasi Province of the church.
Mr Asiedu-Basoah becomes the fifth chancellor to be inducted into office.
He succeeds the immediate past Chancellor, Oheneba Agyemang Badu, the Atipimhene of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Chancellor
The chancellor is the legal advisor to the Bishop of the diocese and handles all legal matters, as well as acts as counsel for the church in all legal matters.
He also keeps the official archives of the diocese and, as a notary, certifies documents of the diocese.
The induction ceremony was presided over by the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Rt Rev. Oscar Christian Amoah.
Explaining the role, duties and responsibilities of the chancellor in the Anglican Church, Rt Rev. Amoah said the chancellor was the legal advisor, with the primary duty to be available to the bishop and deal with all legal issues at the church.
Rt Rev. Amoah expressed the church’s appreciation to the immediate past Chancellor, Oheneba Agyemang Badu, for his meritorious and selfless services to the Anglican Church in the various roles for many years.
The occasion was also used to induct the new Registrar, Francis Koffie, and the Assistant Registrar, Afia Owusuwaa Appiah, into office.
Mr Asiedu-Basoah, a lawyer by profession, is the most senior and Head of the Legal Establishment of KAB Legal Consult, a private law firm in Kumasi, with expertise in real estate management.
He had previously served the Kumasi Diocese of the Anglican Church in various capacities.
He is the Chairperson of the Kumasi Diocese Hostel Project, a past Priest Warden of the Christ the King Anglican Church, Buokrom in Kumasi and served as a member of the Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi and the Internal Province of West Africa.
Also, he was one-time Registrar of the Kumasi Diocese and the Internal Province of West Africa and member of the Anglican Consultative Council.
Presently, Mr Asiedu-Basoah is a member of the Board of Governors, Anglican Senior High School, and Chairman, Board of Appeals, University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani.