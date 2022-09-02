Kunle Awosika heads Microsoft’s Africa Transformation Office

A long-serving member of the Microsoft team and Africa expert, Kunle Awosika, has been appointed Managing Director for the Africa Transformation Office (ATO) of the digital technology giants.
He replaces Wael Elkabbany who steps into a new role as the head of the Africa Regional Cluster.
With more than 22 years’ experience working in multiple countries across the continent, Awosika is expected to bring this deep experience in multiple African markets to the new role at the ATO which seeks to drive strategic digital transformation initiatives across Africa to empower millions of Africans and foster economic prosperity.
“With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, Kunle Awosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent,” Mr Elkabbany said of his successor.
Accepting the new role, Awosika said he was delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully play a role to help unlock Africa’s full digital potential.
“I am passionate about the incredible potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world,” he said.
About Awosika
Mr Awosika has a deep understanding of, and passion for Africa. He was one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office, and has played various roles in the company, including Director of Enterprise Business, Country Manager: Microsoft Kenya and Director: Small and Medium Corporates, Emerging Markets.
In these roles, he had the opportunity to introduce transformational technology opportunities to a wide range of organisations in both the public and private sectors, enabling them to unlock significant value.
The ATO
Launched in 2021, the ATO is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas - digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups.
Since its inception, the ATO has spearheaded initiatives and strategic partnerships across Africa to build digital infrastructure, enable small and medium enterprises with digital capabilities, support innovative startups and skill the current and future workforce.