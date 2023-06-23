Kumasi High School to launch 60th anniversary activities

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jun - 23 - 2023 , 17:38

Kumasi High School (KUHIS) will on Saturday June 24, 2023 launch a yearlong activity to celebrate the school’s 60th anniversary in 2024.

The anniversary is on the theme: “60 years of holistic education in a safe school environment, what next?”

Past students including the current Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Prof Joseph Opoku-Buabeng, an ENT surgeon consultant with the School of Medicine and Dentistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Prof Kwame Adom Frimpong, Chairman of the Public Interest Accountability Committee are expected to grace the launch.

Other old students expected to grace the launch are Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu,, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency and Rt. Rev Prof J.O.Y Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

The headmaster of the school, Bernard Hall-Baidoo, has explained that the official logo for the 60th anniversary celebration including the anniversary project would be unveiled at the launch

The event would also be used to raise funds to undertake activities and projects for the school before the main celebration in 2024.

The headmaster said for the past five continuous years, the school has topped the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in Ashanti and is the current defending Champion of the Milo Inter Schools Football Competition.