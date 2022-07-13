Korle Klottey, Turkey partner to improve tourism

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) is courting the partnership of Turkey to foster a sister-city relationship and promote business and tourism in the municipality.
The partnership will also explore other bilateral relations of mutual interest to the assembly and commercial cities in Turkey.
This came up when the Municipal Chief Executive of KoKMA, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, paid a courtesy call on the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Özlem Ergün Ulueren.
The two also exchanged views on urban planning, market re-development, climate change and organising capacity-building programmes, particularly along the coast of Osu.
Development
At the meeting, Mr Tawiah indicated that the bilateral cooperations with cities in Turkey was crucial to the assembly, as the assembly’s jurisdiction was within the central business district of Ghana.
He said such a relationship would also help both parties share best practices that would bring development and progress to communities within the two countries.
“The KoKMA assembly operates mainly within the central business district of Ghana, therefore, there is the need to forge a relationship with cities in Turkey to share best practices to bring development and progress,” he said.
He said the assembly usually hosted major governmental institutions and international or multinational organisations, making the municipality a unique one in promoting development in the city of Accra.
“There are opportunities in areas of arts and culture as well as the hospitality industry. Almost all major governmental institutions and international or multinational organisations are being hosted in the municipality, making the municipality a unique one in promoting development in the city of Accra,” he said.
He also added that their relations with Turkey fell within the framework for decentralised development cooperation and North-South cooperation.
Commitment
For her part, Ms Ulueren, urged the assembly to submit proposals in all areas that would be beneficial to the municipality for onward collaboration with the right institutions in Turkey.
She expressed commitment to deepen relations with the assembly since its jurisdiction was within the commercial enclave of the country.
She thanked the assembly for the visit and expressed the hope that their relationship would be strengthened to further promote development within the cities of both countries.
Mr Tawiah was accompanied by the Municipal Finance Officer, Rev. Dr Ellis Commey; the Municipal Budget Officer, KoKMA, Ernest Tagoe; the Deputy Director of Administration, KoKMA, Amadu Iddrisu, and the Public Relations Officer, KoKMA, Nii Ofori-Quaye.