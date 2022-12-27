Korle-Bu welcomes 60 Christmas babies

A total of 60 babies were delivered at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Christmas and Boxing Day.
25 of them were delivered on Christmas eve while the rest were delivered between Christmas Day and early hours of Boxing Day.
To congratulate and welcome the newly born, MTN Ghana Foundation distributed hampers to the new mothers as a show of love and to celebrate Christmas with them.
The Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact for MTN Ghana Foundation, Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah, said Christmas was a season to share and to put smiles on the faces of others.
She said MTN was not only committed to serving customers with the best services but to ensure they touched many others with love as part of its CSR activities.
The Senior Midwifery Officer at the Maternity Unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Portia Ocloo Enam Aku expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the contribution to the hospital.