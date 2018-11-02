Korle Bu engages junior staff to mark 95th anniv.

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has organised a stakeholder forum with junior staff of the hospital as part of activities marking the 95th anniversary of the hospital.
The meeting which was led by the Board Chairman of the hospital, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, as well as the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Daniel Asare, was aimed at listening to the grievances of the workers and receiving feedback from them.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The junior workers are found in various departments of the hospital, such as the surgical department, security, laboratory and pharmacy, doing mainly the unskilled jobs.
Their concerns cut across staff inadequacy, lack of medical care and poor remuneration.
They, however, took turns to stress poor renumeration, with the workers appealing to the management to increase their annual motivation allowance.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
According to them, the allowance, pegged at GH¢100, was woefully inadequate, particularly considering the risky jobs they performed and the rationale for the allowance.
A worker, who spoke to the Daily Graphic after the meeting on condition of anonymity, said “If management appreciates the work we do in Korle Bu, then they will understand that the money given to us is not encouraging at all.”
Another worker, Mr Edward Danyame, said they worked on holidays and weekends, and as such GH¢100 for the whole year was inadequate.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Management
For his part, Dr Asare said management had taken note of the grievances and would address it expeditiously.
He explained that the hospital was working tirelessly to provide a lasting solution to worker welfare issues to enhance performance.
“I want you all to be patient and hopeful that your concerns of motivation have fallen on fertile soil and we will work tirelessly to ensure that you smile in no time,” he said.
Way forward
With regard to challenges such as staff inadequacy, lack of work equipment and poor treatment of junior staff, the Korle Bu CEO said the management would expedite measures to resolve the concerns.
He added that as part of remedial policies to promote staff welfare, management would setup a staff clinic next year.
Dr Asare added that efforts to have electronic database of workers was far advanced to help eliminate cases of impersonation.
He urged the workers to make good use of the open door policy which allowed them to directly present their concerns to the management.
Government support
For his part, the board chairman, who is also the NPP Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, assured workers of the government’s support in improving their working conditions, saying that some of the challenges raised by the workers needed government intervention.
“I will present your concerns to the government, particularly the ones I know are beyond the management of the hospital,” Dr Boye stated.