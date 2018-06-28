Konkomba Community protests removal of Kpandai District from the proposed Savannah Region

The Konkomba Community in Kpandai District has protested against the removal of the district from the proposed Savannah Region .
THE KONKOMBA COMMUNITY OF KPANDAI REJECTS REMOVAL OF KPANDAI DISTRICT FROM THE PROPOSED SAVANNAH REGION
The Konkomba Community in Kpandai District is outraged about the attempt being made by some individuals to exclude Kpandai District from the proposed Savannah Region and will reject such a move by Persons behind this mischievous act.
As part of the our efforts aimed at enhancing effective collaborations with all the people within the proposed Savannah Region, all efforts are being made to promote unity, peace and development among the people to ensure the creation of the proposed Savannah Region.
The desire of the Konkomba Community in Kpandai to be part of the proposed Savannah Region was demonstrated during all the Commission’s Public Hearings in respect of the request for Savannah Region especially the hearing at Salaga on 19th March, 2018 which was attended by both the representatives of Kpandai and East Gonja and recorded an unprecedented participants of about 80,000.
It is an undeniable fact that, the Konkombas constitute about seventy percent (70%) of the population in Kpandai and therefore a major stakeholder whose interest must be respected.
We have indicated severally to the Member of Parliament of Kpandai that we endorse the position of the Overload of Gonja that, the inclusion of Kpandai in the proposed Savannah Region will help accelerate development in the area since we lack most of the essential facilities in the District.
Denying us our request to be part of the propose Savannah Region will be tantamount to denying us our right and that will not be acceptable by the people.
We have demonstrated beyond doubt our desire to be part of the Proposed Savannah Region and we are praying to the government to disregard persons behind this act.
It therefore unfortunate to note that, the Nawuris and Nchumurus who are in minority are seeking to destroy the peace that has existed between the people of Kpandai and Gonjas and making references to the unfortunate and regrettable conflict in 1991.
The attempt to use the creation of the new regions to foment conflict and claim ownership of Kpandai by the Nawuris as a result of the 1991 conflict is unfortunate and a demonstration of dishonesty and should not be entertained by the government.
The press release by the Nawuris and the Nchumurus is their usual attempt to win unwarranted sympathy from the general public.
It is also important to note that the purported press release has no basis and the so call signatories are dishonest pedestrians in Accra with no authority and influence either as chiefs or opinion leaders of Kpandai to issue such a statement on behalf of the people.
The said statement from the those individuals claiming to be representing the Nawuris and the Nchumurus is a recipe for conflict and we the Konkombas would want to state unequivocally that, we disassociate ourselves from issues of land ownership and conflict tendencies and entreat the government to investigate those individuals.
We as Konkombas in Kpandai wish to place on record that, we smoked a peace pipe with Gonjas after the 1991 conflicts and wish to stand by the peace process as we and the Gonjas continue to interact in a peaceful, civil and a respectable manner as brothers and cousins for the development of Kpandai.
The beating of war drums now by the Nawuris and the Nchumurus in which they seek for alliances is regrettable because we the Konkombas in Kpandai see the Gonjas as our allies and intend to remain so.
Thank you.
Signed
Sey Kofi
(Vice Chairman – Konkomba Committee, Kpandai)
