Kofi Annan’s family thanks Ghanaians

The family of the late former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Mr Kofi Annan, has expressed appreciation to the government and the people of Ghana for the support during the funeral and burial of the global icon
.
“You’ve comforted us, consoled us, counselled us and celebrated with us. Kofi Atta Annan loved his Ghana. Ghana made him the man, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and leader he was.
“Seeing that love for his country being reciprocated through song, through dance, through drumming, through heart-warming and laudatory tributes from all across the land, and through a celebration of life ceremony, was truly incredible,’’ the statement said.
State burial
On August 18, the world woke up to the news of the passing of Kofi Annan, aged 80, in Bern, Switzerland.
He was reported to have fallen ill shortly after returning to Switzerland from South Africa and detained at a Geneva hospital and later sent to Bern, the Swiss capital, for further treatment but passed away on Saturday, August 18, in the presence of his wife, Nane Maria, and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina.
Mr Annan was given a befitting state funeral and burial on September 13,