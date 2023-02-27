KNUST SRC launches endowment fund

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Feb - 27 - 2023 , 07:37

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has a launched an entrepreneurship Endowment Fund to help entrepreneurial students to realise their dreams.

The objective of the fund is to help students to establish businesses that will enable students to become employers thereby reducing the rate of graduates unemployment.

It is also to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship in the students and encourage them to venture into the world of business and not to rely solely on the government for employment.

Seed funding

Speaking at the launch of the fund last Friday, the SRC president of KNUST, Frank Owusu, said each students would be billed GH¢5 to support the fund.

The SRC also donated GH¢50,000 as its contribution to the fund.

He said the council would also be seeking support from corporate bodies to shore up the fund in order to support more student businesses.

He was hopeful that alumni of the university and other corporate bodies would support the initiative to create more entrepreneurs and businesses that solve some of Ghana’s problems.

Good initiative

The Vice- Chancellor of the University, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, lauded the SRC for the initiative which she said, fell within the vision of the university.

She said it had always been the view of the university that its products should not add up to the teeming unemployed graduates in the system but to become entrepreneurs on their own.

Sharing her own experience as undergraduate student, she said, she had to team up with a mate to produce syrups as students of pharmacy, to see themselves through school.

She urged the students to be innovative and think outside the box to come out with business ideas that would receive support and make them employers even before they completed their course.

Never give up

The Chief Executive of Pizzaman, Christian Boakye, an alumnus of KNUST, asked the students to remain committed to their dreams and not to listen to negative comments.

Admittedly, he said, the road to becoming a successful entrepreneur was not an easy one “but with determination and focus, you will get the needed support to succeed.”

Mr Boakye said one thing that would set them apart from the crowd would be their credibility adding that in the world of business, credibility was a very precious virtue which should be guarded religiously.