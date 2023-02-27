91% qualified BECE candidates placed — Education Ministry

Daily Graphic Feb - 27 - 2023 , 07:45

The Computer School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has facilitated the placement of 492,437 students, representing 91 per cent of 538,399 candidates who qualified as of yesterday morning.

They were placed in their Senior High Schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools of choice.

This is an improvement against the 372,721 (69 per cent), which did so through automatic placement a couple of days ago.

The Press Secretary to the Education Minister, Felix A. Baidoo, who disclosed this to the media yesterday, explained that 119,716 candidates used the self-placement system for the selection of their choice of school.

He was upbeat that the remaining nine per cent would go through the process so they could enrol in their choice of schools, which would open across the country today.

The press secretary also praised the personnel of the resolution centres for the swift handling of challenges brought to their attention.

Commendation

Mr Baidoo also eulogised the education minister for the prudent measures put in place to ensure that anxious parents and their children did not waste much time at the resolution centres.

He added that as an institution that was human-centred, there was no way it would not come across challenges, “but the swiftness with which the education minister strategised to curb the challenges is worth commending”.

BECE results

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results on January 25, 2023.

According to WAEC, out of the 547,329 registered candidates, 538,399 candidates qualified to be placed.

A total of 372,780, representing 69.24 per cent (69.24 per cent) of the qualified students, were automatically placed in one of their choices.