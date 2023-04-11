Kimathi and Partners donates books to UG Law School

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Apr - 11 - 2023 , 15:58

A law firm, Kimathi and Partners, has donated books to the University of Ghana School of Law library.

The donation, held on the premises of the law library in Accra, is part of a commitment by the firm to support the library with books every year.

A lawyer at the law firm, Akua Pinamang Addae, said some years back, the firm's Managing Partner, Kimathi Kuenyehia, made a promise to donate books to the library yearly.

She said the initiative was part of Mr Kuenyehia’s quest to contribute to the learning of law, particularly at his alma mater.

"Mr Kuenyehia understands the challenges with students, particularly when it comes to the right books to read, and because he has been a student before, he understands their plight.

“This is, therefore, his way of helping the university to expand and improve on its materials, as well as nurture the students on their journey to become lawyers," she said.

She expressed the hope that the books would be of immense benefit to the students by helping them to gain knowledge which they would utilise to benefit humanity.

"Sometimes these students want a particular book to read but then, it becomes difficult for them to get access to them and so we are honoured as a law firm to present these books to the library," she added.

Collection

The Head of the University of Ghana School of Law library, Joe Antah, lauded the firm for honouring its promise since 2019 to donate books to the library every year.

"It's been four years running since Mr Kuenyehia made the pledge, and it's been wonderful.

The donation has filled important gaps and collection in the library, and we are very grateful to the firm," he said.

He called for more support from other firms and organisations and encouraged students to make good use of the library and to read extensively to become very learned lawyers.