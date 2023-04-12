Foundation to empower women, children launched

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 12 - 2023 , 06:25

A foundation which seeks to empower and support women to develop their potential to the fullest has been launched.

Dubbed “The Pride of a Woman”, its vision is to help with the social and economic status of women and children in society through the organisation of counselling sessions, crusades and conferences, both locally and internationally.

The foundation also aims to teach and preach the Word of God to provide solutions to some of the social vices that concern women and children in society.

Additionally, the foundation has the mission to provide for orphanage homes, as well as skills training for the economically and socially disadvantaged.

Concept

It will implement its objectives through seminars, workshops, skills training and outreach to prisons and rehabilitation centres, among others.

Speaking at the launch held in Accra recently, the Founder and President of the foundation, Reverend Abigail Kyeremeh, intimated that though there had been an increase in women in leadership positions, many women, on a daily basis, still faced significant challenges in accessing and maintaining leadership roles due to issues such as gender bias, discrimination and limited access to resources and opportunities.

“Addressing these challenges is crucial to promoting gender equality and ensuring that women have an equal voice in representation in all spheres of life in our society,” she said.

Rev. Kyeremeh, therefore, stated that the underlying concept of the foundation was to help women identify their God-given potential and to help them shape and utilise it for the growth of the community, societies and the country at large.

That, she said, was because a durable social economic system could thrive in the country and across Africa only through the enforcement of gender parity and economic empowerment of women.

Inspiration

Rev. Kyeremeh noted that she was inspired to start the foundation because of her life experiences; both the good and the bad.

“Experiences I had while interacting with young women, as a bid to understand why they indulge in ungodly activities in their quest for material things; ending them in prostitution, lesbianism, alcoholism, early marriages and smoking, motivated me to conceive the vision of Pride of a Woman,” she explained.

Rev. Kyeremeh, therefore, encouraged women to organise themselves by networking to empower one another, and share experiences, best practices and success stories to scale them up and replicate them.

“I see myself as representing these aspirations and expectations of women everywhere because my success is your success, as it opens the door wider for other women to step up,” she said.

“As women, no matter where we come from, there is a measure of discrimination to overcome because of our gender so, it is imperative that we work together, and in so doing, strengthen and uplift women everywhere,” she added.

Trust God

A Minister with the Favour of God Evangelical Church, Apostle Dr Paulina Osei Paarko, in a brief sermon, admonished Christians to always cast their problems unto the Lord, because he was the only one with the power to save and protect them.

She urged, especially women, who seemed to bear the brunt of the world’s problems, never to give up in their quest of seeking salvation from the Lord because, at the appropriate time, He would heal them.