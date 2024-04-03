Next article: Management of GIDA charged to make schemes viable

Kenyan President Ruto in Ghana for three-day state visit

Kweku Zurek Apr - 03 - 2024 , 07:07

Kenyan President William Ruto arrived in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday evening to commence a three-day state visit.

He was received by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport.

President Ruto is expected to hold bilateral talks with his host, President Nana Akufo-Addo, aimed at strengthening trade, diplomatic, and historical ties with the West African nation.

While in Accra, the President will also tour the Africa Continental Free Trade Area headquarters and address the Ghana-Kenya Business Forum.

President Ruto will thereafter fly out to Guinea-Bissau on an official visit where he will also hold bilateral talks with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary for Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, CS Musalia Mudavadi, are part of the Kenyan delegation.

On his first day, President Ruto interacted with the Kenyan diaspora living in Ghana.