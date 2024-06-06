Featured

Kasoa - Winneba highway diverted after Okyereko bridge was overtopped

Gertrude Ankah Jun - 06 - 2024 , 12:11

Traffic on the N1 highway between Kasoa and Winneba from Accra to Cape Coast has been diverted following an overflow of River Ayensu on the Okyereko bridge.

The Okyereko bridge over the River Ayensu in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has been closed to traffic.

This was after a continuous rainfall that has caused the river levels to rise and overtop the bridge, causing flooding and submerging a number of houses and farmlands in the area.

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) in a press statement dated Thursday June 6, 2024 has advised motorists to use alternative routes while engineers work to address the situation.

"Motorists from Cape Coast to Accra are also advised to use the Winneba-Ojobi-Akoti Junction on the N1.

"We understand the inconvenience this has caused, and assure you that, our engineers and technical team will work diligently to address the situation as quickly as practicable”, it stated.

Attached is a copy of the statement from the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA):