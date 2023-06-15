Karpowership leads tree planting exercise in Subri River Forest Reserve

Daily Graphic Jun - 15 - 2023 , 09:30

Independent power producer, Karpowership Ghana, has partnered with the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) to plant trees at the Subri River Reserve to mark Green Ghana Day 2023.

The Subri River Forest Reserve, located in Takoradi in the Western Region, is one of the forest reserves heavily impacted by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, and also illegal tree felling.

The exercise was thus to help in the efforts at restoring the degraded landscapes of the country, which is also the main objective of the national day marked each June 9.



Exercise

By 6:30 a.m., the staff and the students had assembled to begin the exercise with support from the Western Regional Forestry Commission and firemen from the Ghana National Fire Service, Daboase Station.

The partnership was aimed at educating and imbibing in the future engineers, the need to preserve our forest cover and set the green economy on a path to recovery.

They planted various species of trees, including African Mahogany, Eucalyptus, Cassia and Teak.

Survival of the earth

The Head of Corporate Communications at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, observed that given the importance of forest reserves to the environment, it was important for everyone to show some level of responsibility towards preserving it.

She thus lauded the Green Ghana Day initiative as she said it brought people together in communal spirit to work together to protect the environment.

“Green Ghana Day thus gives us the opportunity to exhibit our responsibility to the protection of our forest resources.

“It is also to demonstrate our commitment to leaving our children with a richer and greener Ghana.

“For us, all these efforts are geared towards achieving SDG goal 15, which is hinged on protecting our environment.

“Our message to everyone is for all of us to not just show interest, by planting and protecting our trees, because when the last tree dies, the last man dies,” Ms Amarquaye stated.

The Deputy Western Regional Manager of the Forest Services Division, Frank Adomako-Kwabia, said trees played a crucial role in the survival of human beings, as well as the planet Earth; hence, the need to restore the lost forest cover to preserve the environment.

He commended Karpowership Ghana for the effort and called for more partnerships and initiatives that aimed at restoring the lost forest cover of the country.

