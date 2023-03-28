Kamala Harris pledges US partnership with Africa on Ghana trip

GraphicOnline Mar - 28 - 2023 , 13:00

On the second day of her Ghana visit, United States Vice President Kamala Harris vowed a new era of partnership with Africa and expressed her vision for "a future that is propelled by African innovation.”

Ms. Harris highlighted the continent's innovation in emergency healthcare supplies, vaccines, farming, and mineral processing.

The visit to Ghana is part of a weeklong trip that will also include visits to Tanzania and Zambia, as the US escalates its outreach to the continent.

“We must invest in the African ingenuity and creativity, which will unlock incredible economic growth and opportunities,” Harris said. She also highlighted the continent's innovations to deliver emergency healthcare supplies and provide vaccines, and in farming and mineral processing.

Ms. Harris said the US must be guided "not by what we can do for our African partners, but we can do with our African partners.”

The Vice President delivered her speech from Independence Square, where thousands of people gathered, waving US and Ghanaian flags.