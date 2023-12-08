Jospong Group Chairman calls for indigenous solutions for Ghana's challenges

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has encouraged Ghanaians to seek solutions within their resources to overcome the country's current difficulties.

Speaking at the Group's Annual Thanksgiving Service on December 8, 2023, Mr. Agyepong urged Ghanaians to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit and rely on locally available resources, citing the biblical example of the lepers in 2 Kings 7:8 who found success through self-reliance.

He acknowledged the global economic challenges impacting Ghana but emphasized that succumbing to them is not the answer.

Instead, he urged Ghanaians to embrace indigenous solutions, reduce reliance on foreign products and prioritize consuming domestically manufactured goods to strengthen the cedi.

He further called for the boosting of domestic production to meet national needs and reduce dependence on imports.

Mr. Agyepong expressed confidence that prioritizing localization will lead Ghana to overcome its challenges, emphasizing the need for faith in God's grace.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, reiterated her ministry's commitment to supporting the private sector in maintaining sanitation standards throughout the country.

She lauded Jospong Group's recent achievement of gaining Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes (ITMO) authorization at COP 28, calling it a commendable example for others to follow.

Madam Prempeh also commended President Nana Addo for establishing the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, which she believes has facilitated significant achievements for Ghana. She expressed confidence that together, they will overcome sanitation challenges and continue to grow.

Guest Minister Apostle Dr. Aaron Ami-Narh, President of the Apostolic Church of Ghana, commended Mr. Agyepong for the annual week-long thanksgiving service and its consistent organization despite any difficulties the company might face.

He emphasized the importance of gratitude and how it empowers people to do more.

Apostle Ami-Narh also touched on the upcoming 2024 elections, expressing faith that God will guide the country through the presidential and parliamentary elections, as He has done in the past.

Mr. Agyepong concluded by thanking the Jospong Group staff and management for their unwavering support. He extended his gratitude to all government officials, members of parliament, and individuals who have supported the Group over the years.