Josephine Oppong-Yeboah courts media support for women centered issues

Ghanaian media personality and gender advocate, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, has encouraged media practitioners, particularly female journalists to prioritise issues affecting women in society.
For her, women and girls continue to face mirage of challenges in accessing certain basic social services, including healthcare and education.
She expressed the concern that many women are still denied access to own their own property in some parts of the country, saying that such societal norms prevents women from realising their dreams.
Ms Oppong-Yeboah said this in an interview with Graphic Online ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.
International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 each year is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
The theme for the 2022 celebration is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”
Ms Oppong-Yeboah said when female media practitioners, who better understand the problems of women, take interest in highlighting the challenges of women in society, it will help the larger society to help address them.
For her, prioritising the issues affecting women and girls will help to break some stereotypes and barriers impeding the progress of women in society.
She was of the view that many women have not been able to realise their dreams in life due to barriers, saying that it was about time society rallied behind women and offered them the needed support to help them achieve their goals in life.
Profile
Born on June 19, 1979, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, is an award winning Ghanaian media personality with over 20 years of experience in Broadcast Journalism.
She is currently a senior News anchor, Producer, Senior Reporter and Regional Editor/Coordinator at METRO TV Ghana. She has worked with media organisations such as Africa Watch Magazine as the Country Manager, e.TV Ghana as a Senior News Anchor and Producer.
Similarly, she has worked with the Sunyani based Sky 96.7fm, as an Anchor, Reporter and Joy 99.7fm's Brong Aharfo Regional correspondent. Josephine Oppong-Yeboah also worked at Top Radio 103.1fm now Top fm, as a Deputy programmes manager, News Anchor and programme host.
She is also an international correspondent and a member of the Ghana Journalist Association.
Due to her special interest in gender related issues, she covers the UN Commission on the Status of Women as well as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the UN Headquarters every year.
She also served as sit-in host for Metro TV’s flagship programme “Good morning Ghana” from 2012 to 2017.
Josephine Oppong-Yeboah holds A Bachelor of arts Degree in information studies/Political science from the University of Ghana and Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana institute of Journalism.