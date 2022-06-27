ISSER boss, two others to speak at Citi TV’s Cedi Summit

Three key experts are expected to share their insights on the current global economic climate and its impact on the country at Citi TV’s Cedi Summit which will come off on June 27 this year at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.
The experts are the Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Professor Peter Quartey; the Head of Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) Research and Chief Economist of ABSA Bank, Jeff Gable, and a Senior Partner at the AB & David Law Firm, David Ofosu-Dorte.
Prof. Quartey, will be sharing his thoughts and expertise on the current global economic climate, zeroing in on how it is affecting Sub-Saharan countries, including Ghana, while Mr Gable will be spotlighting the challenges and prospects, which the Global Economy presents us with at the summit.
Mr Ofosu-Dorte, on the other hand will present thought-provoking insights and opinions on the Ghanaian and African socio-economic terrain.
The one-day Economic Summit, which is being organised by Citi TV in partnership with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and ABSA Bank Ghana, forms part of this year’s Citi Business Festival.
The summit among other things, seeks to put these global developments in their proper perspective by discussing the effects of these global developments on economies and economic actors, analysing the various policy response options open to governments, and examining the feasibility and implications of possible solutions for SSA economies in general and the Ghanaian economy in particular.
The summit comes on the back of the fact that the global economy is facing the prospect of a recession precipitated by post-Covid-19 recovery threats, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the threat of Covid-19 lockdowns in China which has led to the World Bank cutting its projected growth of the world economy by nearly a percentage point to 3.2 per cent.