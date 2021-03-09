Invest in Africa appoints Carol Annang as Country Director

Invest in Africa (IIA), a private sector-led initiative that is focused on growing local businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa, has appointed Ms. Carol Annang as its Country Director in Ghana.
IIA Ghana is focused on job creation and improving the business environment for both investors and local SMEs.
The initiative which was launched in Ghana in 2012 is set to deliver positive economic impacts and create jobs, benefitting all stakeholders including governments and multi-national corporations.
The Director of IIA, Mr. William Pollen said the appointment of Ms. Annang, reinforces the strength of IIA's Ghana knowledge and expertise.
He added that her deep understanding of the local business landscape "make her a fantastic addition to IIA”.
Ms. Annang will be working closely with strategic partners and the local IIA team to continue the company's focus on supporting local businesses, strengthening brand equity, and attracting other strategic partners in priority sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, extractives, and ICT.
She will also focus on delivering more youth and female-led business interventions and building expertise in renewable energies and agriculture-based projects.
Background
Ms. Annang has led numerous financial and impact-focused businesses across Ghana.
She has sat on several boards including fintech startup Kudigo, the Ghana branch of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and the Executive Leadership Academy (ExLA), a youth leadership training organization working to shape the next generation of African leaders, with a focus on empowering young African women to take leadership and governance roles.
She also held the position of Managing Director of Secure Pensions Trust Limited, a pension trustee company.
Acceptance
Commenting on her appointment Ms. Annang said “I was drawn to Invest in Africa because of the company’s clear dedication to improving the growth prospects of African businesses by leveraging its strong network."
She further said she will be looking forward to working with the Ghana team in particular as it builds on its strengths of the last few years and continues to make a significant impact on the local economy.