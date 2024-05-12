Featured

Integrated recycling, composting plant commissioned at Akrofu

Alberto Mario Noretti May - 12 - 2024 , 17:57

A waste recycling and composting plant was commissioned at Akrofu in the Ho municipality last Friday (May 10, 2024).

The multi-million dollar Ho Integrated Recycling Plant, put up by the Jospong Group of Companies in partnership with the government, has the capacity to process 600 tonnes of solid waste and generate 100 bags of fertilizer in a day.

It enables the conversion of 60 percent of daily waste into premium-quality compost, a highly sought-after product for organic agriculture.

The minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who performed the commissioning, said the plant was a pivotal structure for transforming waste into wealth for the nation.

She also testified to the importance the government places on waste management in the socio-economic development of the country and environmental protection.

“This is another significant step towards the ‘Clean Ghana Agenda,’” Miss Alhassan added.

The Minister-designate commended the people of Akrofu-Xeviwofe for making land available for the project and gave assurance that the government would continue to promote an enabling environment for the all-inclusive development of the country.

The Volta Region Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, earlier said the region had strived over the years to maintain clean surroundings, and Zoomlion Ghana, part of the Jospong Group, had been of immense help in that regard.

He said the recycling plant would help Akrofu, Volta Region, and the country contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, and continue to keep the Ho municipality clean, green, and healthy at all times.

Tourism

Dr. Letsa was optimistic the facility would promote tourism and jobs in the municipality and urged employees at the factory to work hard in the spirit of honesty to lift the image of the region to a higher pedestal.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the group had translated the entire value chain of waste management into resource management, from public cleansing through collection and transportation to safe recycling, treatment, and disposal.

He said traditional waste disposal methods at landfills had become very challenging due to the increasing scarcity of arable lands, as well as the damaging effect of landfills on lands, health, and the environment.

Hence, Dr. Agyepong described the recycling plant as very strategic and said it would serve not only the Ho municipality but also South Dayi, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Central Tongu, Afadjato South, and North Dayi Districts.

He said the plant was expected to generate 1,000 direct and indirect employments for the youth, while boosting the local economy of the municipality. Already, there is also a medical waste treatment facility at the site to collect and treat hazardous healthcare waste, COVID-19 waste, and waste from vaccination activities.

Dr. Siaw announced plans by the Jospong Group to build a liquid waste treatment facility at the site in the future to create a waste treatment hub.

He said labor for the recycling and composting plant would be recruited locally.

The Paramount Queen of Akrofu, Mamaga Akua Nyabor VII, said the plant was a cause for joy in Akrofu as it had greatly added to the social status of the area.

However, she expressed misgivings over the name of the plant, which is prefixed by Ho although it is in Akrofu.

“This is very misleading to the public, and so, the sooner the name is prefixed with Akrofu where the plant is located, the better,” Mamaga Nyabor added.