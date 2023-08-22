Innovation, collaboration essential to food security — Speakers

Beatrice Laryea Aug - 22 - 2023

Speakers at an inaugural agricultural innovation for Africa (AIA) conference have said innovation, collaboration and sustainable practices are essential tools to ensure food security, safety and sovereignty in Africa.

They also mentioned land accessibility, digital technology, as well as gender and youth participation in agriculture as critical requirements for food security on the continent.

The two-day conference, organised by Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC), a non-profit organisation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, brought together key decision makers in agriculture -- experts, professionals, industry stakeholders and value chain actors to deliberate on the future of agricultural innovation, youth employment and food security in Africa.

The theme for the conference was: “Empowering youth start-ups and agri-MSMEs in Africa: Advancing food security through innovation and collaboration.”

Among topics being discussed are impact of government policies on growth and sustainability of agri-MSMEs and youth-led startups, challenges, solutions and opportunities in the agricultural supply chain, and attracting the youth into agriculture.

In attendance were the national Programme Coordinator for International Trade Center and the Netherlands Trust Fund Phase V, Isaac Newton Acquah, Country Director for IDH Ghana, Robert Asugre, and Country Manager of AGRA Ghana, Juliette Lampoh-Agroh.

Sustainability

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, said challenges and opportunities in the sector required robust long-term sustainable programmes and collaboration among all stakeholders.

“The challenge of climate change, land access, gender and youth participation in agriculture, production and productivity, as well as storage and access to market, provide an opportunity to re-evaluate the role technology and innovation can play in achieving food security outcomes.”

The Managing Partner at Fbridge International, Baba Adongo, said food systems were under pressure in the face of population growth leading to reduction in the supply of natural resources, thus, putting the livelihoods of many people at stake.

He also mentioned poverty, war, civil strives, economic downturn, natural disasters, pandemic, climate change, food loss and food waste, as well as poor agricultural practices as some of the challenges affecting food systems.

“Government institutions, the private sector, development organisations, research organisations, universities, financial and start-ups can transform the entire food system by working collaboratively across the value chain,” Mr Adongo said.

Commitment

The Board Chairman of KIC, Mr Joe Mensah, said Kosmos Energy, the main sponsors of the conference, was committed to supporting the growth of the agricultural sector.

“For Kosmos Innovation Center, the strategic vision is to provide young people with tools, skills and capacity-building to identify these opportunities, while linking them to potential investors to scale up,” he said.

The Executive Director of KIC, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, said Africa’s youthful population and vast natural resources offered unparalleled opportunities for growth and prosperity, adding that the agricultural sector held the key to unlocking that potential.