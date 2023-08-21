Indonesia Consulate marks 78th Independence anniversary

Daily Graphic Aug - 21 - 2023 , 11:47

The Indonesian Consulate in Ghana has commemorated the country’s 78th Independence with a number of activities.

The celebration was on the theme, “Terus Melaju untunk Indonesia'', meaning 'Continue Advancing for an Advanced Indonesia.'

It brought together Indonesians living in Ghana as well as representatives of Indonesian businesses in the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, Paskal A. B. Rois, said the occasion was a time for joy as well as a renewed call for patriotism and unity among Indonesians.

“For us at the Consulate in Ghana, we have decided together with the Indonesian companies and community in the country to touch the lives of future leaders of this country”, he said.

Relations

Mr Rois said Indonesia was committed to enhancing bilateral relations with Ghana and as a show of its commitment and focus on youth development, more than 30 Ghanaian students had been offered scholarships and were currently pursuing various partially funded degree, masters and doctoral programmes in

Indonesian universities

He added that some students were also studying other fully funded courses with the KNB scholarship scheme.

He, thus, called on Ghanaians students, university lecturers and their faculty to grab such opportunities from Indonesia aimed at strengthening the human resource base of the developing world.

The Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, congratulated the people of Indonesia on their anniversary and expressed the hope that the two countries would do more to mutually benefit from their relationship.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah, lauded the initiative of the Honorary Consul and said it would deepen collaboration between Indonesia and Ghana.

Also as part of the Independence Day commemoration, the Consular, together with Indonesian companies in Ghana, donated some items to four basic schools in the Adentan and Madina municipalities to celebrate the independence of Indonesia.

The items included indomie noodles, toiletries, stationeries and school bags.

The beneficiary schools were the Holy Rosary R. C. Basic Schools, De Youngsters’ International School, British Columbia College and the Bettle Presbyterian Basic School.

Indonesian companies that presented the products included United Foods Indo Ghana Limited in Accra, manufacturers indomie noodles; Peace Indo Ghana Limited in Tema, producers of medisoft soaps; and the Wings Group Indonesia in Accra, manufacturers of the So Klin powdered soaps and other detergents.

Also, the wife of the Honorary Consul and Managing Director of Rois Limited, Gifty Rois, donated a projector to her alma mater, Holy Rosary R. C. Basic Schools, to support the teaching and learning of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

Additionally, the Country Director and Deputy Africa Regional Representative of the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations, Yurdi Yasmi, and his wife also made some donations.

All the items were presented during a ceremony held at the Holy Rosary R. C. Basic Schools in Adentan.

Appreciation

The Head teacher of the Holy Rosary R. C. Junior High School, Esther Bonney, expressed her gratitude to the Indonesian Consulate and companies for being selected for the donation.

The Municipal Director of Education, Gifty Mussey, also thanked the Indonesian Consulate and the entire Indonesian community in Ghana for the support, describing it as crucial to enhance the provision of quality education in schools.

In a reciprocal gesture, Ms Mussey on behalf of the beneficiaries, presented two artworks created by students of the school about Indonesia to Mr Rois for Indonesia’s contribution to the promotion of education in Ghana.