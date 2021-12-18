Independence Avenue - Lights up for X’mas

With about a week to Christmas, the Independence Avenue in Accra is already lit up and ready for the festive season. The about two-kilometre stretch starting from the Tudu area through the Ridge Roundabout and the Sankara Interchange towards the 37 Military Hospital area is flanked by a number of corporate institutions such as banks, Insurance companies, hotels, embassies, hospitals, as well as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the seat of government, the Jubilee House.
It is a delight to see the frontage of most of these institutions decorated and beautifully lit at night, making the stretch come alive as lights come on and off, emitting a myriad of colours into the atmosphere.
Ridge Roundabout
The Ridge Roundabout is the go-to place now. The place has been beautifully decorated, making it a great attraction where family, friends and individuals go to admire and also take photos. Aside from this stretch, other areas such as the Accra Mall, Airport Roundabout, Palace Hypermarket on the Spintex Road, and major roundabouts and intersections within the city have been decorated with eye-catching lighting systems for the festive season.
Light Up Accra
This initiative, code named “Light Up Accra”, forms part of the Accra Beautification Project introduced by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other partners, including Jandel Limited (a décor, luxury and lifestyle experience company) and Ecobank in 2019.