A head-on haulage train collision at Wassa Manso in the Western Region has resulted in the death of many people.
The incident happened around 2am, Saturday (December 18, 2021).
The two trains were moving from opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route.
Fire Service personnel are at the scene on a rescue mission.
Graphic Online’s Western Regional correspondent Dotsey Kobla Aklorbortu reports that the number of casualties cannot immediately be determined but he said many people were dead.
more to follow …