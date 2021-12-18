Disclosure of cost of Presidential travels has security implications - Kan Dapaah

The Minister for National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah says he is unable to tell Parliament about the cost of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa because it has national security implications.
According to Mr Kan Dapaah, any such disclosure has the potential to compromise the security of the entire state.
"Mr Speaker... the Planning, cost, logistics and execution of Presidential travels has national security implications such that any disclosure prior to, during, and after such travels have the potential of compromising the security of the entire state.
"I must request Parliament to bear with my inability to make such disclosures on the cost of Presidential travels for reasons of national security considerations"
The Minister made this known when he appeared before Parliament to respond to a question by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu about how much the President's recent official travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa in May this year cost the Ghanaian taxpayer.