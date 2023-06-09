I’II end NDC’s dominance in Bawku Central — NPP aspirant

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 09 - 2023 , 08:21

A parliamentary aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bawku Central Constituency of the Upper East Region, Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, says he is poised to win the seat to end the dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

“Although in the political history and dynamics of the constituency, the seat alternated between the NDC and the NPP, in recent past, the NDC seem to be having a firm grip of the constituency,” he said.

“Unfortunately, since 2012, the NDC, through the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, has had a field day by winning the seat three consecutive times, making the seat a stronghold of the opposition NDC,” he stressed.

Declaration of intent

Mr Nambe, a Bolgatanga-based private legal practitioner, said this in an interview with journalists last Tuesday (June 6, 2023) to declare his intention to contest the upcoming NPP parliamentary primary in the constituency.

He said: “I beg to differ about the dominance of the NDC in the constituency and that with the threat of my candidature, I am optimistic of recapturing the seat for the NPP to represent the constituency in the next parliament.”

“What we need at this critical moment is someone with the pedigree to go to parliament to trumpet the developmental challenges confronting the area and canvass for projects in the constituency,” he said.

He added that “I have the conviction that when the incumbent MP hears that I am coming on the ticket of the NPP, he will definitely have sleepless nights due to my candidature since I appeal to all electorates in the constituency”.

Ensuring peace

He said when elected as MP for the area, he would work towards ensuring lasting peace in the constituency, to attract the needed development, adding:

“Without peace, there cannot be the needed development in the constituency for the benefit of the people”.

He stated that his cardinal principle is to work to bring peace to the area so that the residents can go about their normal duties with ease, stressing “This will bring back economic activities and boost the local economy”.

He noted that he will institute a novelty programme dubbed “Parliament in Bawku”, to meet constituents and take feedback from them so that together they can dialogue towards the transformation of the constituency.

Open of nomination

The NPP is expected to open nomination in constituencies where the party had no sitting MPs, known as ‘orphaned constituencies’, from June 16, 2023, to July 14, 2023.

Elections in the orphaned constituencies would be held from August 1 to December 2, 2023, to elect parliamentary candidates to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general election in those constituencies.