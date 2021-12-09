I was misreported - Carlos Ahenkorah on his E-Levy comments (AUDIO)

The Chairman of the Trade and Industry Committee of Parliament, Carlos Ahenkorah says his comments about the E-Levy made in an interview Wednesday were misreported.
According to the Tema West MP, the reportage of the lengthy interview he granted the media on the E-Levy was unfairly skewed.
Mr Ahenkorah said his response to a hypothetical question about what would happen if Ghanaians decide not to use Mobile Money because of the E-Levy was not reported accurately.
Related Articles
Carlos Ahenkorah apologises for snatching ballot papers in Speaker election
Tema West retains Carlos Ahenkorah as MP
COVID-19: The person standing next to you could be Carlos Ahenkorah
OccupyGhana wants Carlos Ahenkorah dismissed, prosecuted
Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah resigns for breaching COVID-19 protocols
He said his response that persons who do not use Mobile Money in that instance would not pay the tax were not captured accurately in viral videos and reports which made the rounds.
I said if you don't use Momo, you won't pay (the E-Levy) because it is only those who use the service that pay. If I say this, does this mean that you should twist my words to say that I said if you don't want to pay then don't use Momo? You twisted my words in a way that would court hatred for me, Mr Ahenkorah said in a radio interview with Oman FM on Thursday morning.
Listen to the audio below;
What Carlos Ahenkorah said (TRANSCRIPT)
The Minister was speaking in an interview with television channel TV3 Ghana (transcript below);
TV3: Concerns about the charges and if it is one of the means to which the money would be charged on, then,= maybe the option for Ghanaians would be to stop using it. Would you advise them to stop using it?
Carlos Ahenkorah: I will tell you something, I have always been saying that the Momo tax is not a compulsory tax, you only pay when you use it. If you don't use it, you don't pay.