I have never taken a bribe – Anas insists

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas insists he has never taken a bride to influence any of his investigative pieces.
Anas has been accused by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, of being corrupt following the premier of his recent investigative piece, “Number 12”.
To buttress his point, Mr Agyapong on Wednesday screened a 45 minute video at the forecourt of the Kencity Media at the Zongo Junction at Madina to prove that Anas was corrupt.
The video depicted two separate meetings in which a narrator claimed that some of the footages were attempts by Anas to shield certain criminals from facing the law.
But in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Anas contended that he has never taken monies to shield any person or group of persons in any of his investigative pieces.
“I have said I have never, get it on record that I have never taken a bribe from anybody to do a story. Why would I? What would I get? That’s why I was the first to go to court to ask the accusers to prove it,” he said.