How Kenya banned scrap metal business over increased vandalism

Enoch Darfah Frimpong May - 15 - 2025 , 07:43 1 minute read

In 2022 when there was an increased vandalism of infrastructure in Kenya because of the scrap metal business the then President Uhuru Kenyatta banned any exports or dealings in scrap metal in Kenya.

Mr Kenyatta said that no dealers will be allowed to engage into the business until proper guidelines were put in place to regulate the sector.

The ban came at a time Kenya was witnessing an increase in the number of vandalim mainly on power lines across the country.

