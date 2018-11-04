Hotel customer stabbed to death by a friend

The Western Regional Police has confirmed the stabbing to death of a Nigerian by a young man in a hotel at Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana
DSP Olivia Adiku, the Regional PRO told the Ghana News Agency that a bar attendant reported the case to the Central Police and upon a follow up discovered the body of the young woman in the bathroom of
She said although the hotel attendant did not know the perpetrator of the act, she claimed she would be able to identify the culprit.
The body has since been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital for further examination.
credit: GNA