High Court judge raises concern over rising indiscipline among Ghanaian youth

Mohammed Ali Jun - 14 - 2024 , 09:10

A high court justice, Mariana Sammo has attributed the rampant moral decadence in society and rising indiscipline amongst the youth to the inability of parents to instill discipline at the early stages of a child’s growth.

According to her, inculcating the habit of discipline is instrumental in building a sense of responsibility and patriotism from childhood to adulthood.

She voiced these concerns at the second edition of the “Sisters Forum” organised by the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) in Collaboration with the Centre for Intelligence and Security Analysis (CISA) Ghana last Sunday at the National Mosque, Accra.



Under the theme “Empowering Muslim Women by identifying cultural and religious values, self-worth, Educational Opportunities, and Fostering Financial Independence," the Forum facilitated extensive discussions on issues surrounding women’s economic independence, entrepreneurship, professional growth and personal development as well as building sustainable businesses and supportive networks.

Her ladyship who was the guest of honor for the occasion, explained that various acts of indiscipline and other forms of delinquency have become a common phenomenon and blamed parents for the decline in standards of discipline.

Advocating for a household that thrives on discipline, she said better parenting can curb the moral decay that is negatively affecting the values of society and urged parents to take immediate steps to remedy the situation.

Madam Sammo advised parents not to ignore minor infractions of a child but to use corrective measures to nurture their children in a disciplined and obedient manner or such behaviours will be woven into the child’s adult life.

Hajia Hamdiya Ismail Founder and CEO of Savannah Impact, called for more support for women's economic empowerment and describes it as an integral part of achieving greater economic prosperity in society while urging women to prioritize wealth building by investing in precious metals and valuable commodities and cut down on expenditures to create more value for their lives.

She said the financial empowerment of women has far-reaching implications and all stakeholders must commit to advance women's empowerment and gender equity.

Hajia Hamdiya also emphasized the importance of recognizing women’s contribution to household finances and urged men to take steps to support them.

She explained that marital couples are a team and should endeavour to support each other for the common good of the family. Adding that the extra income goes a long way to stabilize the family’s finances.

Adding further she said more needs to be done to encourage men who feel threatened by their working partners and suggested spouses to merge their resources to build wealth for the family.



She added that financial literacy is also crucial to strengthening businesses and creating opportunities that consequently impact and benefit society.

She also encouraged parents to teach their children the essence of savings and investments to make them financially responsible in future.

A private legal practitioner Samiratu Seidu echoed the importance of preserving religious and cultural values while pursuing personal and educational goals.



She explained that in as much as the attainment of personal career objectives is a priority, Muslims should be mindful of the principles and values of Islam and reconcile these values with that of society in their quest to fulfil those goals.

She noted that in most cases Islamic rules align with the laws of a country imploring them to conduct themselves accordingly.

“Islam does not disrespect the laws of a country because Islam encourages us to respect our leaders, to respect laws and regulations”, she emphasised

In his remarks, President of the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals, Muniru Shaibu reiterated the academy’s underlying mission of actively participating in the Muslim community to promote socioeconomic and religious development across the country, especially in deprived areas.

He said the “Sisters Forum” was established to mentor young Muslim girls and aspiring young professionals in skill training and entrepreneurial opportunities and urged the necessary community engagement to ensure the sustainability of such social initiatives

Highlighting the urgency of community development and tackling the importance of education, he underscored the need for a collaborative effort amongst key stakeholders and community leaders.

According to him, it was important to foster and promote unity among Muslims in Ghana by embarking on projects aimed at empowering the youth socially, morally and intellectually.

Furthermore, he said the academy was committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the needy and supporting them in raising their standard of living.