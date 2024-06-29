Next article: 103 Nigerians deported from Turkey arrive in Abuja

Featured

Heavy downpour submerges culvert at Juapong and separates Ho from Accra

Alberto Mario Noretti Jun - 29 - 2024 , 21:20

A downpour on Saturday (June 29, 2024) submerged a culvert on the Ho-Accra Road, at Juapong, preventing the passage of vehicles.

Advertisement

About 100 vehicles were stuck between the Adomi Bridge and Juapong while a greater number remained motionless in a long queue at the other side.

One vehicle which attempted to go through the deluge got stuck.

There were no reported casualties as of 9pm on Saturday.

Some vehicles from the Ho direction took a detour from Frankadua to Juapong, on the rugged road.

“The journey of this road is slow and horrible,” one traveler told Graphic Online's Alberto Mario Noretti.

Other motorists used the Ho-Sogakope-Accra route.

The floods which occurred in the afternoon only began receding slowly after sunset, but at a pace which did allow the stranded vehicles to move.

Meanwhile, some transport operators on the route, including Intercity STC, have said they were studying the situation on the ground before adopting an alternative route between Ho and Accra.